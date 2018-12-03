Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Reveal Baby Name & You’ve Never Heard Of This Moniker Before

Novalee is getting a little sister soon, and Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra have chosen another unique name for their baby. You’ll never guess what it is!

Well that’s a new one! Catelynn Lowell, 26, and Tyler Baltierra, 26, revealed their third baby name in a Teen Mom OG clip obtained by Us Weekly. When the ultrasound technician asked if the couple had chosen a name for their daughter yet, Tyler replied, “Tezlee.” While not a common name, the unique moniker makes a lot of sense when you think about Catelynn and Tyler’s name for their second daughter, Novalee, 3. They often call that little one Nova, so maybe their next kid will be given a nickname as well. Tez does sound pretty adorable, right? The ultrasound technician sure seemed to think so, saying their choice was cute. “Tezlee it is,” Tyler decided.

He and his wife went to the ultrasound appointment along with Catelynn’s mom and got a look at their unborn baby with a 3-D ultrasound. Tyler was a big fan of the room they were in, which featured a large bed and comfy couch. “This is like luxury,” he said. “This is the fanciest sonogram room I’ve ever been in.” Catelynn laughed at that, but had also expressed in an earlier voiceover that she was feeling anxious about the thought of living separately for a month. “It’s still a couple weeks until construction on our new home will be done and Tyler can move out,” she said. “I’m trying to stay calm for the sake of our baby.”

Recall Tyler decided it would be better for their marriage if they took some time to live apart. His therapist told him he needed “something to change in the relationship for [him] to feel good about” it. The two will still be going on dates and speaking regularly, hoping that the time apart will be best for them in the long run.

Sounds good to us! It’s amazing to see these two working so hard on making their relationship work before welcoming their third baby together.