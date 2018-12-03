Blake Shelton Proudly Supports Gwen Stefani As She Performs At Concert To Benefit CA Fire Victims

Blake Shelton was right by Gwen Stefani’s side as she performed at a CA fire benefit concert, and it was too cute for words. See the adorable pics here!

The nation’s boyfriends should really be worried, because Blake Shelton is blowing them all out of the water! Blake, 42, proved once again that he’s the most supportive partner in the game after attending the star-studded One Love Malibu event on December 2 to watch girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 49, perform. Gwen and Blake were both thrilled to be at the charity event. She even filmed themselves, along with her family, heading to Calabasas on the freeway in her Insta story. It was so cute! Everyone in the car was beaming as Gwen filmed. And Blake looked equally excited to see his lady sing her heart out onstage.

The sold-out event, held at the King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, was organized by the Malibu Foundation for the benefit of the victims of the Woolsey Fire, which devastated the Los Angeles area in November. The fire burned through 75,000 acres, destroyed 1500 buildings and homes, and killed three people in Malibu and Ventura County. Along with Gwen, artists like Katy Perry, Robin Thicke, Natasha Bedingfield, Macy Gray, and more performed.

No matter what Gwen does, Blake goes out of his way to support her. He raved over her beauty in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, marveling over how she could possibly be so gorgeous “all the time.” You know what? We’d like to know her secret, too! He gushed about their holiday song, “You Make Me Feel Like Christmas”, saying that despite his verse in the song and his co-writing credit, it was so magical because of her. So sweet!

For more adorable pics of Gwen and Blake being couple goals, scroll through our gallery above! It’s seriously gross how cute these two are.