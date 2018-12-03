Halsey’s VS Show Diss: Bella Hadid Supports Her After She Calls Out Show For Lack Of Inclusivity

Bella Hadid’s got Halsey’s back after the singer dissed Victoria’s Secret in response to the brand’s transphobic remarks. See what Bella had to say as the controversy continues to boil!

Halsey, 24, has “no tolerance” for Victoria Secret’s lack of diversity within its model casting. And, it looks like her good friend, Bella Hadid, 22, — who walked in this year’s show — agrees! The supermodel reposted Halsey’s message on Instagram, which called out the lingerie brand for its lack of inclusivity when it comes to transgender models. Bella reposted the message to her Instagram story on December 2, following the show. She tagged the singer alongside a red heart, and added the website for GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network, pronounced “glisten”) — an organization that aims to protect LGBTQ+ students in grades K-12.

On the day the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show aired (December 2), Halsey did not promote her headlining performance, which aired during the annual ABC holiday special. Instead, she took Instagram after the show’s completion to respond to the lingerie brand’s recent controversial statements regarding its casting. In a recent interview, when the brand’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ed Razek was asked if the show planned to start including trans or plus-sized models, he not only said “no,” — but, Razek stated why he doesn’t believe the brand should, whatsoever.

“It’s like, why doesn’t your show do this? Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No, No I don’t think we should,” Ed told Vogue in November. “Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is. It is the only one of its kind in the world, and any other fashion brand in the world would take it in a minute, including the competitors that are carping at us.”

Halsey, who admitted she simply could not ignore Razek’s comments, also made a “sizable donation” for the youth who were targeted by the comments. And, Bella isn’t the only one to repsond to the singer’s powerful post. GLSEN issued the following statement to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY:

“When leaders of companies or our country say harmful things, LGBTQ youth are listening. Thankfully, they’re also hearing Halsey’s loving, compassionate, and affirming voice,” said Executive Director Eliza Byard. “We’re so grateful to Halsey for speaking out and for supporting GLSEN. All young people deserve to feel safe in their schools and communities, and GLSEN fights for the core value of respect for all. At GLSEN we know that victimization of transgender and non binary students has increased in recent years. Last school year, more than 1,000,000 students took action with GLSEN in response. Please join them, us, and Halsey in support of trans youth, by signing up as an advocate at GLSEN.org.” Halsey also directed her followers to the organization’s website.