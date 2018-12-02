Victoria Justice Reveals Underwear In Sheer Dress After Being Left Out Of Ariana’s Music Video

Victoria Justice just SLAYED one of fashion’s biggest trends. She rocked the sexy look after missing the ‘Victorious’ reunion in Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ video.

Slay, queen! Victoria Justice turned heads at amfAR’s Dance2Cute gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 1 whe she arrived rocking a super sheer dress. The 25-year-old actress took on the underwear as outwear trend, thanks to a see-through studded frock that revealed her bandeau and high-waisted briefs (as well as her killer abs!)

Justice completed the sexy look with strappy, silver sequined heels along with silver earrings, rings and bracelets. She kept her long, brunette locks down, perfectly framing her glowing face. The former Nickelodeon star achieved a dewy complexion with some highlighter, and finished off her beauty look with muted red lipstick, winged eyeliner and a bold brow.

It was certainly a big night for Justice as she was recruited by amFAR to co-chair the event. She was joined at the gala by singer Serayah McNeill and Dance Moms star Chloe Lukasiak.

Justice didn’t at all seem phased about missing the Victorious reunion that occurred in former cast mate Ariana Grande‘s music video for her hit single, “thank u, next.” Show alums that did make an appearance were Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Monet, and Matt Bennett. Fans were quick to pick up on Justice’s absence from the visual, making jokes about it on Twitter that referenced a rumored feud between the two stars from back in their Nickelodeon days.

However, Grande might not have been “thank u, nexting” Justice by not including her in the video. It’s entirely possible that the singer reached out to Justice, who could have turned the opportunity down. Justice also wasn’t the only Victorious star missing from the video – Leon Thomas III and Avan Jogia, who played Andre and Beck respectively, also didn’t show up.