Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Dance During Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Weekend

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were all smiles at his brother’s wedding on Dec. 1! The engaged pair coordinated in black and red looks … See the photos here!

Sophie Turner, 22, and Joe Jonas, 29, nearly stole the show at his brother’s wedding on Dec. 1! The couple, who got engaged in early 2018, celebrated with Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26, at their Sangeet party, a musical evening that typically takes place a day or two ahead of an Indian wedding ceremony.

Priyanka shared clips and photos from the event on her Instagram on Dec. 2, which included a shot of Sophie and Joe dancing side-by-side. The couple – who are reportedly set to get married themselves next summer in France – appeared to coordinate their outfits for the fun night. Joe rocked an all black suit with a red tie, that perfectly matched the detailed red crop top and skirt set that Sophie was wearing.

Sophie and Joe arrived in Mumbai, India a few days before Priyanka and Nick’s nuptials. They enjoyed a night out Monday, November 19 with now married couple and some of their friends. “Mumbai nights,” Nick wrote in his Instagram Story, which featured group photo. Joe also posted to his Instagram Story from India on Tuesday morning. He sipped from a coconut and even featured an image of his brother and Priyanka.

Priyanka and Nick exchanged vows in a historic palace in India, reportedly at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They had an engagement party, also in India, where their two families met for the first time.

The former Quantico actress recently had a lavish bridal shower at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe in NYC. — The same store where Jonas picked out her engagement ring! The actress wore a white Marchesa gown, and over $1 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry to the party, thrown by her best girlfriends.