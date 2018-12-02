See Pics
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Dance During Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Weekend

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Arrive Ahead Of Wedding Via Private Jet Pictured: Nick Jonas,Priyanka Chopra Ref: SPL5045371 281118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
The happy couple recently began their wedding celebrations with a traditional Puja ceremony in Priyanka?s Mumbai home on Wednesday, 28th November. Both the Bride and Groom opted for traditional Indian outfits for the pre-wedding ceremony, honouring the Brides cultural roots. Nick wore a Pink Kurta while Priyanka stunned in a heavily embellished light blue suit. The couple were joined by family and friends including Nick?s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The couple will soon head to Jodhpur where they will continue the celebrations and are set to marry at the Umaid Bhawan Palace on Saturday, 2nd December, 2018. Pictured: Priyanka Chopra,Nick Jonas Ref: SPL5045354 281118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, center and musician Nick Jonas, left, arrive at the airport in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India, Thursday, Nov.29, 2018. The couple who in August announced on their respective Instagram accounts that they are engaged are reportedly here for their wedding People Chopra Jonas, Jodhpur, India - 29 Nov 2018
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, center right and musician Nick Jonas, center left, arrive at the airport in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India, Thursday, Nov.29, 2018. The couple who in August announced on their respective Instagram accounts that they are engaged are reportedly here for their wedding People Chopra Jonas, Jodhpur, India - 29 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were all smiles at his brother’s wedding on Dec. 1! The engaged pair coordinated in black and red looks … See the photos here!

Sophie Turner, 22, and Joe Jonas, 29, nearly stole the show at his brother’s wedding on Dec. 1! The couple, who got engaged in early 2018, celebrated with Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26, at their Sangeet party, a musical evening that typically takes place a day or two ahead of an Indian wedding ceremony.

Priyanka shared clips and photos from the event on her Instagram on Dec. 2, which included a shot of Sophie and Joe dancing side-by-side. The couple – who are reportedly set to get married themselves next summer in France – appeared to coordinate their outfits for the fun night. Joe rocked an all black suit with a red tie, that perfectly matched the detailed red crop top and skirt set that Sophie was wearing.

Sophie and Joe arrived in Mumbai, India a few days before Priyanka and Nick’s nuptials. They enjoyed a night out Monday, November 19 with now married couple and some of their friends. “Mumbai nights,” Nick wrote in his Instagram Story, which featured group photo. Joe also posted to his Instagram Story from India on Tuesday morning. He sipped from a coconut and even featured an image of his brother and Priyanka.

Priyanka and Nick exchanged vows in a historic palace in India, reportedly at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They had an engagement party, also in India, where their two families met for the first time.

The former Quantico actress recently had a lavish bridal shower at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe in NYC. — The same store where Jonas picked out her engagement ring! The actress wore a white Marchesa gown, and over $1 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry to the party, thrown by her best girlfriends.