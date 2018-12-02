‘SNL’: Female Cast Members Sing ‘All I Want For Christmas Is’ The Mueller Report

The hilarious ladies of ‘SNL’ closed out the latest episode of ‘SNL’ by singing ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ and by you, they mean Robert Mueller!

At the very end of this week’s episode of SNL, all of the female cast members came on stage to sing “All I Want For Christmas Is You”… with one minor alteration: all they want for Christmas is the Robert Mueller report. Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon began the sketch singing, “This need to be done by Christmas, I need a freaking ounce of cheer.” The show-stopping song’s hilarious lyrics continue , “I don’t need a full impeachment, I just need a little fun. Please don’t tell us we aren’t crazy. At least indite his oldest son.” And after Kate sang, “You better prove that Trump colluded,” Aidy Bryant added, “Or that he kidnapped Jon Benet.” The whole musical number ends with Cecily Strong going on a rant pleading for the report to finally come out so she can finally stop taking anxiety medication. Watch the night’s stand-out sketch below!

On the last episode of SNL, the variety show feted one of the all-time greats of the Supreme Court: the ever-notorious RBG. In the song “Live For Ginsberg”, Pete Davidson and Chris Redd rap, “Broken ribs can’t stop her, she eat that sh*t for lunch!” Throughout the hilarious faux music video, RBG disses fellow Supreme Court Justices, punches some frozen meat, and even break-dances. Needless to say, Kate McKinnon brought down the house as the justice.

Of course, this wasn’t the only sketch McKinnon stood out in this season. She hilariously brought back her alien abductee character, who was having some wild paranormal experiences with a raunchy ghost. Her description of her encounter with Toby, a ghoul that looked like “if Danny DeVito got flattened by a train”, is so worth it.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest SNL sketches. In the meantime, check out all of the photos from this past season in our gallery above.