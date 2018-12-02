‘SNL’ Pays Tribute To George H.W. Bush With Clips Of His & Dana Carvey’s Sketches

At the tale end of this week’s Weekend Update, Michael Che & Colin Jost paid tribute to George H.W. Bush. Watch the clips of Dana Carvey & Bush’s appearances here.

Well, that was sweet! While Michael Che and Colin Jost did a great job of skewering President Donald Trump‘s appearance at G-20, they took some time at the very end of the segment for a moving tribute to former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away on Nov. 30. Introducing the segment, Colin said, “President Bush was always a warm and gracious man who understood the power at laughing at yourself.” In addition to showing some of Dana Carvey‘s best impersonations of the late statesman, they also showcased a back and forth between Bush and Carvey that went down on the show. Watch the sweet memorial below!

