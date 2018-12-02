Sarah Hyland cutely kisses her boyfriend Wells Adams & shows off a sexy bandeau bikini in a new Instagram video! Watch it here!

These two are the absolute sweetest! As part of her 28th birthday, Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend Wells Adams went on a gorgeous island vacation. On top of being couple goals, their pics and videos from their vacay are some serious get-away goals. Wells took Instagram to share a selife video of Sarah, who slayed in a bandeau bikini, and himself spinning around on the beach, before giving each other a cute kiss! Check out their sweet moment together below!

Of course, this isn’t the only sexy look Sarah has shared from her vacation with Wells. On Dec. 1, she posted a photo on her Instagram where she nearly bared it all. That’s right, she shared a pic of her skinny-dipping and captioned the photo, writing, “Skinny dipping over the ocean. This is 28. Already missing @Batubvi 📷: @wellsadams.”

And if you think Sarah and Wells are the perfect couple, you’re not alone — they might be heading down the aisle soon. “It’s a foregone conclusion that engagement is near and something they are very much looking forward to but she would like to get married after Modern Family ends because she wants to have her entire focus on the wedding without the emotions of the show she grew up on ending,” a source close to Sarah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Their relationship is very strong, very loving and there isn’t any problems. So their focus on continuing that is very important. Things just really work with them, so everything that is happening in their relationship has happened naturally and they are looking forward to ride that wave. They are very very happy!”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Sarah and Wells. In the meantime, check out all of their most recent photos together in our gallery above!