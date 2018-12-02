Rita Ora Rocks Epic Performance Of ‘Let You Love Me’ At VS Fashion Show

As a performer at the 2018 VS Fashion Show, Rita Ora looked and sounded AMAZING as she hit the runway with models. See her performing ‘Let You Love Me’ here!

Rita Ora took the stage for a performance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and as always, she completely killed it while performing her hit, “Let You Love Me.” The British singer looked incredible during her performance, in a sexy lace bodysuit and thigh-high boots. She fit right in with the rest of the models with this amazing ensemble! Rita’s performance was during the Downtown Angel segment of the show, and models like Stella Maxwell, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Hadid and Martha Hunt walked the runway as she performed.

Along with Rita, other performers at this year’s show were The Struts, Halsey, Bebe Rexha, Shawn Mendes, Kelsea Ballerini and The Chainsmokers. Plus, dozens of models walked on the catwalk, including Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, who missed the show in 2017 and had epic comebacks this year. The 2018 show also marked Adriana Lima’s last, so there was quite an emotional moment as she said goodbye. The taping of the VS Show went down in New York City on Nov. 8, so the models have anxiously been waiting for fans to see it for the last month.

Rita just released her second album, Phoenix, on Nov. 23, so it’s been quite an amazing few weeks for her! “Let You Love Me” was actually the fourth single from the album, though, as Rita has been putting out songs from the record throughout the last two years.

Meanwhile, 2019 is already gearing up to be quite a busy year for Rita. She kicks off her tour in Australia in March, before heading to countries in Asia later that month. By the end of April, she’s back in Europe for more shows, before wrapping things up in the UK at the end of May. Things are going well for this girl!