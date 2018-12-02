Rihanna Promotes Savage Fenty With Sexy Lingerie Pic Just Hours Before VS Fashion Show Airs

Get it Riri! The singer-turned-designer promoted her lingerie brand in the SEXIEST way possible on Dec. 2. See the steamy snapshot!

Rihanna, 30, has once again, left our jaws on the floor. The “Work” singer may not be a Victoria’s Secret angel, but in the hours before the big 2018 show, she served up a major lingerie look that could have had us fooled. Rihanna’s Dec. 2 Instagram post was an insanely colorful and sexy display of lingerie, with Rihanna herself being the model. In the snap, Rihanna had legs for DAYS, and her enviable curves were on full display. The post, which was a promotional picture for her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection, had us wanting to run, not walk to her nearest retail location. “Come by one of the Savagexfenty pop-up shops for all the Xclusives and new releases in NYC, Mall Of America, San Jose, and Vegas,” Rihanna urged in the caption.

This isn’t the only time we’ve seen Rihanna play model for her brand this week. On Nov. 29, she had us feeling all types of ways with another wildly sexy post. The star wore a tight little lace bodysuit for the pic, and the sheer ensemble left little to the imagination. Riri also used pic to announce some big news: she has new styles coming to her collection! Fans of the lingerie line should keep an eye out of Dec. 5 for new swag.

Don’t forget to tune into the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show TONIGHT! It’s a chance to catch Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner as they strut their stuff down the catwalk. Fans with a television can catch the show on ABC, but for those without a TV? ABC GO, the network’s live streaming platform and app, will air the special.

We cannot get over how sexy Rihanna looks here! If it were up to us, she would be an honorary Victoria’s Secret angel in this year’s show for sure!