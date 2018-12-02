Quincy Brown Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Kim Porter: ‘Miss & Love You So Much Mommy’

Quincy Brown shared another moving tribute to his late mom, Kim Porter. Read the powerful words he had to say about her here.

Well, this is beyond heartbreaking. Quincy Brown took to Instagram to remember his late mom Kim Porter who passed away on Nov. 15. In addition to sharing a sweet photo of the two of them, he wrote in the caption, “You showed me how to simply live life and be happy no matter the circumstances. So that’s exactly what I’m doing. I miss & love you so much mommy.” See his moving tribute below.

We reported earlier how Diddy delivered an emotional eulogy at Kim’s funeral. “I just went through a dark, dark time, and she would come over and make sure [he was okay]” he said in the eulogy. “Even though we wasn’t together, she was just that type of person. It’s hard to love somebody when you ain’t with them, some days you don’t have to be there. She was just like, ‘Come on, Puff, you gotta get up.’

After Kim Porter’s passing, Justin Bieber reached out to Quincy to share his heartfelt condolences. “Love you quincy,” Justin wrote in a moving Instagram post. “Never knew your mom. But I know how special you are so I know your mom must have been amazing!!! Love you so much and my prayers are with you and your family.”

