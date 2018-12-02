See Pic
Quincy Brown Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Kim Porter: ‘Miss & Love You So Much Mommy’

A folorn looking Sean 'Diddy' Combs sits next to beloved ex Kim Porter's grave ahead of burial in Columbus, GA. The devastated rap superstar appeared deep in thought as he took a lone stroll at Evergreen Memorial Garden Cemetery on Saturday (nov 24) as mourners gathered. Porter, 47, who died after battling flu, is being buried alongside her mother Sarah Porter who passed away in 2014.
Tragic Kim Porter's golden casket spotted at graveyard as Sean 'Diddy' Combs and mourners gather. The rap superstar was joined by family as well as a host of celebrities including Usher, Mary J Blige, Winnie Harlow and Lil Kim as they convened at Evergreen Memorial in Columbus, GA, after a funeral on Saturday (nov 24). Porter, who died suddenly after battling the flu, will be laid to rest in a flashy golden casket next to her mother Sarah Porter who died in 2014.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and a star-studded crowd of mourners gathered to watch fireworks at Kim Porter's burial in Georgia. The rap superstar was joined by family as well as the likes of Winnie Harlow and Russell Simmons for the display, at Evergreen Memorial Park. Columbus, where they gathered to bid farewell to Porter, 47.
Tragic Kim Porter's golden casket spotted at graveyard as Sean 'Diddy' Combs and mourners gather. The rap superstar was joined by family as well as a host of celebrities including Usher, Mary J Blige, Winnie Harlow and Lil Kim as they convened at Evergreen Memorial in Columbus, GA, after a funeral on Saturday (nov 24). Porter, who died suddenly after battling the flu, will be laid to rest in a flashy golden casket next to her mother Sarah Porter who died in 2014. Pictured: diddy,usher Ref: SPL5044310 241118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Oquendo / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Quincy Brown shared another moving tribute to his late mom, Kim Porter. Read the powerful words he had to say about her here.

Well, this is beyond heartbreaking. Quincy Brown took to Instagram to remember his late mom Kim Porter who passed away on Nov. 15. In addition to sharing a sweet photo of the two of them, he wrote in the caption, “You showed me how to simply live life and be happy no matter the circumstances. So that’s exactly what I’m doing. I miss & love you so much mommy.” See his moving tribute below.

We reported earlier how Diddy delivered an emotional eulogy at Kim’s funeral. “I just went through a dark, dark time, and she would come over and make sure [he was okay]” he said in the eulogy. “Even though we wasn’t together, she was just that type of person. It’s hard to love somebody when you ain’t with them, some days you don’t have to be there. She was just like, ‘Come on, Puff, you gotta get up.’

After Kim Porter’s passing, Justin Bieber reached out to Quincy to share his heartfelt condolences. “Love you quincy,” Justin wrote in a moving Instagram post. “Never knew your mom. But I know how special you are so I know your mom must have been amazing!!! Love you so much and my prayers are with you and your family.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kim Porter’s passing. In the meantime, check out all of the photos from her funeral in our gallery above.