Before their glamorous wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra threw the party of a lifetime. Watch what went down at the epic bash here!

Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 36, just raised the bar for weddings to a WHOLE new level. We knew that the ceremony for the two superstars would be gorgeous, (and it was,) but it was the pre-wedding Sangeet party that truly has us floored. The former Miss World and her now husband asked all of their family and friends to join them in an epic celebration, and the footage is NOT to be missed. The over-the-top Hindu party showed Nick, Priyanka, and their loved ones taking turns onstage singing, dancing, and just full-on having a ball! The clip, which Priyanka shared on her Instagram, also includes a cameo from Joe Jonas, and Nick’s dancing skills are giving us some major FOMO.

Priyanka shared some background info about the big bash in the caption of her video post. “It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love,” Chopra wrote on Instagram. “Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together.” Her post also included a series of stunning photos from the night. See the slideshow below!

Nick and Priyanka said “I do” during a Western wedding in Chopra’s home country of India, People reported. The ceremony was held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and was officiated by Nick’s dad, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and the wedding party included a few familiar faces. The groomsmen for the big day included Priyanka’s brother Siddharth, and Nick’s brothers Joe, Kevin, and Frankie.

Our invite to Nick and Priyanka’s wedding may have gotten lost in the mail, but we’re LIVING for all these stunning snapshots from their pre-wedding celebration. Check them out above!