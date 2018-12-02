Watch
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Host Epic Dancing & Singing Battle At Pre-Wedding Sangeet Party – Watch

Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Pre-Wedding party
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Arrive Ahead Of Wedding Via Private Jet Pictured: Nick Jonas,Priyanka Chopra Ref: SPL5045371 281118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
The happy couple recently began their wedding celebrations with a traditional Puja ceremony in Priyanka?s Mumbai home on Wednesday, 28th November. Both the Bride and Groom opted for traditional Indian outfits for the pre-wedding ceremony, honouring the Brides cultural roots. Nick wore a Pink Kurta while Priyanka stunned in a heavily embellished light blue suit. The couple were joined by family and friends including Nick?s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The couple will soon head to Jodhpur where they will continue the celebrations and are set to marry at the Umaid Bhawan Palace on Saturday, 2nd December, 2018. Pictured: Priyanka Chopra,Nick Jonas Ref: SPL5045354 281118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, center and musician Nick Jonas, left, arrive at the airport in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India, Thursday, Nov.29, 2018. The couple who in August announced on their respective Instagram accounts that they are engaged are reportedly here for their wedding People Chopra Jonas, Jodhpur, India - 29 Nov 2018
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, center right and musician Nick Jonas, center left, arrive at the airport in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India, Thursday, Nov.29, 2018. The couple who in August announced on their respective Instagram accounts that they are engaged are reportedly here for their wedding People Chopra Jonas, Jodhpur, India - 29 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Before their glamorous wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra threw the party of a lifetime. Watch what went down at the epic bash here!

Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 36, just raised the bar for weddings to a WHOLE new level. We knew that the ceremony for the two superstars would be gorgeous, (and it was,) but it was the pre-wedding Sangeet party that truly has us floored. The former Miss World and her now husband asked all of their family and friends to join them in an epic celebration, and the footage is NOT to be missed. The over-the-top Hindu party showed Nick, Priyanka, and their loved ones taking turns onstage singing, dancing, and just full-on having a ball! The clip, which Priyanka shared on her Instagram, also includes a cameo from Joe Jonas, and Nick’s dancing skills are giving us some major FOMO.

Priyanka shared some background info about the big bash in the caption of her video post. “It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love,” Chopra wrote on Instagram. “Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together.” Her post also included a series of stunning photos from the night. See the slideshow below!

Nick and Priyanka said “I do” during a Western wedding in Chopra’s home country of India, People reported. The ceremony was held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and was officiated by Nick’s dad, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and the wedding party included a few familiar faces. The groomsmen for the big day included Priyanka’s brother Siddharth, and Nick’s brothers JoeKevin, and Frankie.

It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love.  Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends…#grateful @nickjonas 📹/📷: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik

Our invite to Nick and Priyanka’s wedding may have gotten lost in the mail, but we’re LIVING for all these stunning snapshots from their pre-wedding celebration. Check them out above!