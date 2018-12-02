‘RHOA’: NeNe Blasts Porsha For Throwing Her ‘Under The Bus’ Amid Kandi & Dennis Drama

‘RHOA’ stars NeNe Leakes & Porsha Williams exchanged disses on Instagram! Find out about their new feud here!

Well, this escalated quickly. Despite being very good friends up until now, NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams seem to have engaged in a fiery feud after squaring off against each other on Instagram. It all started when NeNe posted a picture of herself and Porsha, and wrote in her caption, “When you a ride or die chick!!!! Hey lil sis, i got your back! Lil sis: yeah ok! Then throws big sis under the bus! What the F**K… #loyalty #dontbitethehandthatfeedsyou I’m out… #beloyaltosomebody” After that, Porsha responded, “So you text me and ask me a question then make an assumption. Now come on social media and blast me ! Bitch you got me twisted. #FakeAsHell #CutTheCrap.” And after another fan asked Porsha if she was closing the door on Porsha, NeNe responded, “nawwww! I’m not mad! I’m just smarter now.” Read their epic back and forth below!

Whoa. This is a lot to process, we know. So how did this feud start? Well, on tonight’s episode of RHOA, some drama went down. Basically, Kandi Burress had been hearing some unsavory stories about Porsha’s then-boyfriend, now-fiancee Dennis McKinley. Kandi then asked Nene and Cynthia Bailey if she should tell Porsha and they said no. But then Porsha eventually found out, so Kandi realized one of them went and told porsha behind her back. When Kandi asked NeNe if she was the one who spilled the tea, Nene denied it. But in Porsha’s talking head interview, she admitted that it was NeNe who told her.

We reported earlier how NeNe dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how she reacted to Porsha’s engagement. “You’ll see this season,” she said. “We ask her a lot of questions. We dig deep! We want to make sure she’s not moving too quickly. But I have to say, he’s really a cool guy. On the surface, he appears to be a very nice guy, a fun guy and he buys Porsha lots of gifts and she wants someone who buys her lots of gifts!”

Earlier in Nov., Porsha was hospitalized, and NeNe took to Instagram to ask fans to keep her in their thoughts. NeNe wrote, “Send some prayers and good vibes to our Tink Tink @porsha4real today #goodvibesonly #babyPJisdoingfine #aunteenene #babyboom #RHOA11 🙌🏾.” Time will tell if these two will eventually be on better terms.

We’ll keep you posted as this very new feud develops. In the meantime, check out all of NeNe’s latest photos in our gallery above.