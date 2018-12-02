Michelle Obama Curses At ‘Becoming ‘ Event & Fans Are Loving It

Oops! Michelle Obama dropped a curse word at a Dec. 1 event in NYC, but fans didn’t mind. In fact, they’re SO here for it! See their best reactions!

Michelle Obama, 54, is no longer the First Lady of The United States, but she still knows how to shake things up. During her promotional book tour, the former FLOTUS dropped a four letter curse word that had attendees and the Twittersphere flipping out. “That’s a lie. And it’s not always enough to lean in, because that s*** doesn’t work all the time,” she said, when speaking of marriage inequality. Preach!

It all went down at the Barclays center in Brooklyn, New York, and after catching wind of Michelle’s ‘oops’ moment, Twitter caught fire. “everything about yesterday was so inspiring even just hearing michelle obama curse lmao i love you @ MichelleObama thanks for being you!!!! # IAmBecoming,” one person who attended the event wrote. “Michelle Obama was PHENOMENAL at Barclays. Love her DOWN. And I’m giddy bc I heard her curse,” another said. “Despite waiting in the rain for an hour to get into the Barclays Center, I was just in the same room as @ MichelleObama and she accidentally said “shit” and it was amazing and my life has been forever changed,” a third Tweet read.

The phrase “lean in” was popularized by Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, whose book of the same name aimed was to empower women in the workplace. However, Michelle got honest about the reality that females face when trying to find balance in their lives.”That whole “so you can have it all” Michelle started. “Nope, not at the same time.” she said.

We are loving these fan reactions to Michelle Obama’s curse word! The always hilarious former First Lady never disappoints, and somehow remains relatable, despite being one of today’s most powerful female figures.