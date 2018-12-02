‘KUWTK’: Kim Freaks Over Security After Returning To Paris For First Time Since Robbery

Kim Kardashian was extremely nervous to return to Paris nearly two years after her terrifying robbery on the Dec. 2 episode of ‘KUWTK.’ She got super anxious over her security before the Louis Vuitton show!

Kim Kardashian returns to Paris for the first time since her 2016 robbery during the Dec. 2 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim was shockingly bound and gagged in her hotel room by 5 robbers dressed as police. The robbers ended up stealing $6.1 million worth of jewelry. Kanye West wants to go to the Louis Vuitton show in Paris to support his pal Virgil Abloh, who is the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear collection. Kim wants to go to Paris to support Kanye and Virgil, but she’s uncertain about going back to the place she nearly lost her life.

“It’s really nerve-wracking,” Kim says in the episode about being back in Paris. She refuses to stay in small hotels this time around. As she’s heading out for the show with Kanye, Kim freaks about where her security team is. “Where’s our security?” Kim asks. “This cannot be happening.” Kim just wants to feel safe.

The massive paparazzi that surrounds Kim and Kanye just reminds her of “everything that went down here.” She admits she’s “hyper-sensitive” to everything right now. After returning to Calabasas, Kim says, “I don’t think I’ll ever forget my experiences in Paris — the good and the bad.” She reveals that she feels like she could go back to Paris. She wants to spend more time there and “feel safe and comfortable” there again. We applaud Kim for her bravery. Going back to Paris was not easy, but she didn’t let the robbery win.