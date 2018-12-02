Va-va-voom! Kanye West has good taste, and his wife Kim Kardashian is modeling his latest style to perfection! See KKW’s sexy new outfit below.

I wish my husband would dress me (simply to save time in the morning so I could sleep in)! Kim Kardashian, 38, looks hotter than ever in a tight, cream dress that she says her husband Kanye West picked out for her. “Kanye dressed me up like a doll,” she wrote alongside the photo, which she posted on Dec. 1. on Instagram. She seems to be looking at herself in the mirror, and admiring her long, lean legs. She looks better than ever and works hard for her body. She posted a video of herself on the Stairmaster on Dec. 1, just before her son Saint’s birthday party.

She’s holding two must-haves: Gobstopper candies and her phone! No word on whether the dress is Yeezy or another designer. Kim recently told People, “I really do get all of my inspiration from my husband. He makes my life so easy.” Remember when Kanye raided Kim’s closet years ago? He’s been inspiring her style ever since. “Kanye has definitely inspired me to be a little bit more of an individual,” she said during the 2012 episode of KUWTK. “I think my style is just evolving and changing and I think it should because that’s what life is about. He is a fashion designer and he loves clothes so I’m excited to like, collaborate with him to see what his take on fashion is.”

Kim obviously trust Kanye’s style and vision to this day! We think she looks great in this ruched dress! Hot mama!