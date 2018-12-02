Kelsea Ballerini & The Chainsmokers Rock Out To ‘This Feeling’ At VS Fashion Show

‘This Feeling’ by Kelsea Ballerini and The Chainsmokers is one of the biggest songs of fall, so it was only fitting they performed it at one of the biggest events of the season — the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, of course!

Is that Kelsea Ballerini…or a Victoria’s Secret model?! It was hard to tell the difference as the country singer took the stage alongside The Chainsmokers for a performance of their hit “This Feeling” during the VS Fashion Show on Dec. 2! The trio belted out the track during the Golden Angel segment of the show, which featured models like Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Tookes and more strutting down the runway. Kelsea fit the theme, too, as she showed off her insanely toned legs in a teeny, sparkling mini dress. GORGEOUS!

The VS Show was actually taped in New York City last month, and after photos came out from the show, Kelsea made quite a statement when she called out a troll who told her to “lose some weight” (WHAT?!?!!). “First of all, I’m not a model, I’m a singer,” she fired back. “Second of all, I’m not responding to this to give you attention because you don’t deserve that. I’m responding because I am a healthy, normal chick which I pride myself on and work hard for, and want other girls to see that and know that “skinny” is not always the goal. And or you to think it’s okay to comment on my weight or size is disgusting. I’m going to get a burger now.” SLAY, girl!

Along with Kelsea and The Chainsmokers, the VS Show also featured performances from artists like Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Shawn Mendes and The Struts. Plus, with models like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and more walking in the show, it was a star-studded night!

Kelsea and @TheChainsmokers performed their hit single #ThisFeeling at the #VSFashionShow tonight! Check out the full performance! pic.twitter.com/Y93FEVnxzu — Kelsea Central (@KelseaCentral) December 3, 2018

Kelsea recently wrapped up a tour with Keith Urban, and has been promoting her new single, “Miss Me More,” along with “This Feeling,” in recent weeks. She’ll kick off 2019 on the road with Kelly Clarkson, and will be headlining her own tour in the spring, as well. Its’ going to be a good year!