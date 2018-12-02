And baby makes three! Kat and her hubby are now the proud parents of a precious little newborn. Click here for all the details on the couple’s exciting news!

We bet we know what Kat Von D, 36, is going to tattoo on her body next! The talented artist gave birth to her first baby, according to her Instagram, and how perfect would it be if she got new ink for the occasion? She and her husband Leafar Seyer, 43, are both covered, so we could totally see this happening. Welcoming your first child to the world is a major milestone, after all! That being said, they have had one milestone moment after another this year. For starters, Leafar proposed to Kat in February and the couple tied the knot just one week later. And as if that wasn’t speedy enough, they announced that they were expecting a baby boy three months after that, which was followed by a wedding ceremony in June. TBH, we’ve got whiplash — but we’re SO happy for them!

We just wonder if Kat has reconsidered her decision not to vaccinate her little one, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend starting at two months old. Last we heard from the tattoo artist back in December, she was skipping out on the preventative practice. “If you don’t know what it’s like to have the entire world openly criticize, judge, throw uninformed opinions, and curse you — try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations,” she wrote on Instagram below a baby bump post. Fans were not pleased with Kat, pointing out that she’d be putting other people at risk if she followed through with this.

While we don’t know whether or not the new mom will change her mind, we do know that she’s probably going to have a super talented kid. Not only is she an amazing tattoo artist, but her husband is in the electronic music duo, Prayers.

We can’t say congratulations enough to this happy couple. They’ve had a whirlwind of a year, and it’s only going to get more exciting from here on out with a baby on board.