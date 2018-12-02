See Pic
Joe, Kevin & Frankie Jonas Celebrate Nick’s Wedding Weekend Together With Epic Reunion Pic

It’s a Jonas Brother reunion – and the biggest wedding of the year! As Nick Jonas tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra, his brothers – Joe, Kevin, and Frankie – were there to help celebrate!

The sound you hear is every Jonas Brothers’ fan’s heart exploding with joy. Nick Jonas, 26, married Priyanka Chopra, 36, on Dec. 1 in a glamorous ceremony, and his brothers were all there! Joe Jonas, 29, Kevin Jonas, 31 and the “Bonus Jonas” himself, Frankie Jonas, 18, all joined their brother in India for his wedding.

Ahead of the Indian ceremony on Dec. 2, the bride and groom hosted a Sangeet party, which is a musical evening that typically takes place a day or two ahead of a wedding. Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share clips from the exciting evening, which included a photo of all four JoBros. standing together and posing for a picture.

Considering how the Jonas boys have remained tight after they went their separate ways musically, this reunion wasn’t a total surprise. It would have been shocking if one of them DIDN’T make it, especially after Nick let everyone know he named his bros as his groomsmen. “I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll – so I called up my friends at @Limebike for some help,” he said in a Nov. 9 Instagram post. In the picture of all the scooters he bought for the men in his wedding party, he tagged his brothers – Joe, Kevin, and Frankie – as well as actor Jonathan Tucker and Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, 29. Nice!

Hopefully, Nick has had an easier time with his wedding than his older brother. Kevin married Danielle Jonas in 2009, and while some expected him to extend advice to Nick and Joe (who is engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, 22), he told Access that he’s taken a hands-off approach when it comes to his younger brothers’ weddings. “They’re going to do it their way,” he said while revealing that Nick and Joe have developed a newfound respect for him as they’ve planned their own nuptials.

“They gave me such a hard time when I was planning my wedding with Danielle,” Kevin said. “I totally became a groomzilla, but they totally get it now. They understand the excitement and the level of stress and all the stuff I was dealing with.” Considering for Nick’s wedding, his family had to fly around the world, Nick might have been justified in being a bigger “groomzilla” than the eldest Jonas brother. As for Kevin, he’s enjoying these “exciting” times. “I can just attend and hang out. It will be great.”