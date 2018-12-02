Jessie J & Jenna Dewan’s Look-Alike Pics: 9 Times Channing Tatum’s GF & Ex Looked Like Twins

When Channing Tatum started dating Jessie J, fans freaked over how much she looked like his ex, Jenna Dewan. Check out these photos that show the uncanny resemblance between the gorgeous women!

It seems like Channing Tatum has a type! The actor ended his nine year marriage to Jenna Dewan in April, and by the beginning of October, news broke that he was secretly dating singer, Jessie J. At first people thought the new pairing was a bit odd, but it didn’t take long for fans to notice just how much Channing’s new lady looks like his ex! Are you not convinced? Just click through the gallery above and check out the wildest look-alike pics of the ladies!

Unfortunately, once Channing and Jessie’s relationship went public, people began pitting the singer and Jenna against each other, with fans taking sides about who they thought was prettier. However, the ladies made it clear that they were NOT here for that. “There is a story I have seen be rewritten over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who is prettier” Jessie explained. “I am here to talk about the headline and the way the story has been written, I have continuously tried to find something positive from this article…I am yet to. Who feels good from this story? Who does this story inspire? Is picking who is prettier and then continuing to say why a good activity for women to participate in?”

Seriously, both women are EQUALLY stunning on the inside AND out…can’t we leave it as that?! As for Jenna, she responded to Jessie’s message in agreement. “Amen Jessie!” she wrote. “Yes!!!! Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let’s live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up. Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect.”

Jenna and Channing seem to be on good terms since their split, and they even reunited to spend Halloween with their daughter, Everly, 5, earlier this year. Meanwhile, Jenna has moved on from the breakup, too — she’s been dating Steve Kazee for several weeks now!