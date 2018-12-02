Jennifer Aniston Reveals Why Her Feud With Mother Was So Long & Bitter: ‘She Held Grudges’

Jennifer Aniston is set to portray an uptight pageant mom in her new film, Dumplin’, but first, she is speaking out on the rocky relationship she endured with her own mother.

Jennifer Aniston, 49, got incredibly honest about the feud she faced with her late mom, Nancy Dow. In a new interview, the actress revealed just why the two couldn’t seem to iron things out, back when she was still alive. “She was a model and she was all about presentation and what she looked like and what I looked like,” Jennifer explained, to the Sunday Telegraph. “I did not come out the model child she’s hoped for and it was something that really resonated with me,” she added in the interview, as the Daily Mail reported.

The actress’s bitter spat with her mother lasted all the way up until her 2016 death, and now, in 2018, the actress is channeling her mom more than ever. In the forthcoming film, Dumplin,’ Jennifer is set to portray a mother who is obsessed with beauty. The actress is well aware of the parallels between her role and real-life relationship with Nancy. ‘This little girl just wanting to be loved by a mum that was too occupied with things that didn’t quite matter,” she also said in the interview.

This doesn’t mark the first time that Jennifer has been vocal about the rocky relationship she shared with her mom. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, Jennifer revealed how ‘critical’ her mother was of her. “She was critical. She was very critical of me,” Jennifer said at the time. “Because she was a model, she was gorgeous, stunning. I wasn’t. I never was. I honestly still don’t think of myself in that sort of light, which is fine. She was also very unforgiving. She would hold grudges that I just found so petty,” she added. The actress stopped speaking to her mother altogether, after Nancy published a book, From Mother and Daughter to Friends: A Memoir, back in 1999.

Dumplin’ will be launching in select theaters and on Netflix on Dec. 7. The flick also stars Odeya Rush, Dove Cameron, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Luke Benward, and Harold Perrinea. Mark your calendars!