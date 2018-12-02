‘Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’: How To Watch The 2018 Lingerie Spectacular & More Vital Info

It’s an extravagant holiday tradition: the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! The lingerie love-fest is about to air so find out how to watch online, on TV, and all the other need-to-know details.

Though the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has already come and gone — taking over Pier 94 in New York City with all the pomp and circumstance that comes with glamorous models walking around hot musicians while in their underwear – the hour-long special is set to finally air on Dec. 2 at 10 PM ET / 9 PM CT on ABC. It’s a chance to catch Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner as they strut their stuff down the catwalk. Fans with a television can catch the show on ABC, but for those without a TV?

ABC GO, the network’s live streaming platform and app, will air the special. So, those can watch on their laptop or phone can watch (but you will have to sign in with a television provider.) Hulu with Live TV, a monthly television subscription, comes with 50+ channels, according to Harper’s Baazar, and ABC is one of them. After the complementary seven-day free trial, it’ll be about $39.99 a month. YouTube TV is cheaper, $35 a month, but also includes ABC. For those who can’t really do any of these options, check out all the highlight in HollywoodLife.com’s gallery of the show.

Among the names mentioned above, Winnie Harlow and Duckie Thot made their Victoria’s Secret debuts. Kelsey Merritt made history as the first Filipino woman to walk the VS Fashion show, per Vogue UK. Maia Cotton, Sofie Rovenstine and Iesha Hodges were among the next wave of VS models, as they also made their debut at the show this year.

The show also featured a touching farewell to Adriana, who announced this would be her last time walking the Fashion Show. “Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. to the best fans in the! Love, Adriana.” During the show, she was honored as the greatest of all time, and she had to hold back tears while basking in the love.

The live show featured performances by Halsey (whose killer body rivaled that of the models walking) Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Rita Ora, Kelsea Ballerini, Shawn Mendes, and The Struts.