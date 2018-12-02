Kendall Jenner, Bella Thorne & More Celebs Who Rock Holiday-Inspired Lingerie Looks

Kendall Jenner, Bella Thorne and more celebs don’t need ugly Christmas sweaters because they’ve got sexy holiday lingerie instead! See the fun underwear looks inspired by the season!

‘Tis the season to… wear lingerie? But not just regular lingerie – holiday lingerie! That’s right, there’s an entire category of underwear we’ve been sleeping on that can really only be worn between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve. But if you’re wondering what the heck undies inspired by the greatest time of year even look like, then boy do we have a gallery for you (and some great options from Victoria’s Secret!)

Last year, Bella Thorne made Christmas corsets a thing when she shared a photo of herself rocking a red leather bustier with matching gloves and a Santa hat. To really drive home the theme, the actress posed in the sexy look next to a lit-up Christmas tree. TBH, she looked incredible, so we can’t say we aren’t here for this unexpected trend.

Flash forward to this year though and it’s looking like holiday lingerie is seriously here to stay. When the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taped on Nov. 8, models like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid strut their stuff in red, green and blue plaid bras, thongs and briefs. Jenner’s look was particularly festive, featuring a red and black plaid bra and a tiny thong underneath a partially opened mini skirt in the same design.

Hadid sported a blue bra and panties set, but kept within the Christmas color scheme by having it styled with a red fanny pack and a green puff-sleeved cape. You can catch all the fun again tonight, Dec. 2, when the VS Fashion Show airs at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. In the meantime, check out our gallery above to see other ways your underwear drawer can get in the holiday spirit!