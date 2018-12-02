Exclusive Interview
Here’s The Advice Lais Ribeiro Gave Elsa Hosk Before Rocking The Million Dollar Fantasy Bra At The VSFS

elsa hosk fantasy bra
Miranda Kerr on the catwalk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, New York, America - 09 Nov 2011
CLAUDIA SCHIFFER POSTER OPENING OF FIRST VICTORIA'S SECRET SHOP, NEW YORK, AMERICA - DEC 1996
Opening of New Victoria's Secret Lincoln Center Store, New York, America - Dec 2000
View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Wearing the million dollar fantasy bra during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is a BIG deal! See what Lais, who wore it last year, told Elsa in 2018.

Lais Ribeiro stunned wearing the Fantasy Bra on the catwalk at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. This year, in 2018, Elsa Hosk had the honor of wearing the prestigious bra. We chatted with Lais backstage just before the 2018 show to see if she had any advice for Elsa.

“I was just so happy, I didn’t have a chance to tell her anything yet but I’m really happy for her, she worked so hard,” Lais told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s so special, so emotional, so I’ll have a talk with her before she walks!” She added she didn’t really need to give her advice though because, “she knows what to do!”

The models rock the runway in lingerie, so Lais shared her confidence tips for women. “I mean, I think we have a routine of eating healthy and working out. But you have to be happy with yourself. Happiness comes from the inside out, it’s shines. That’s my secret.” Lais said she was nervous to walk in the super high heels during the show! “I’m a little scared because I broke my toe about a month ago! And I didn’t wear high heels yet, so we will see on the runway!”

“Both of my looks [in the 2018 show] are pretty great,” Lais told us. “One is black with a cape and wings with stars. The other is like a feather, it’s so light. It gives you [freedom] to blow a kiss, whatever!” And the performance she is most looking forward to? “The Chainsmokers, we’re really good friends! I’m excited for that!”