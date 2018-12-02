‘DWTS: Juniors’ Recap: The Pairs Perform 2 Dances & Are Given An Epic Surprise During Semifinals

The Semifinals of ‘DWTS: Juniors’ were jam-packed with epic routines as the pairs had to perform TWO dances each for the first time. Here’s a recap of what went down!

Four teams are left on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors, and first up during the Semifinals was Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen, who are mentored by Gleb Savchenko. Mackenzie and Sage danced a Paso Doble to Lady Gaga’s “Edge Of Glory,” and received 10s from all three judges, Mandy Moore, Val Chmerkovskiy and Adam Rippon. That means Mackenzie got the very first perfect score of this season — and so well deserved! Up next was Sky Brown and JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten. They danced a Tango to “Thunder,” and earned 10s from Val and Adam and a 9 from Mandy for a score of 29.

Miles Brown and his partner Rylee Arnold were up next. They’re mentored by Rylee’s sister, Lindsay Arnold, and danced a Cha Cha to “Shake Senora.” Mandy gave the dance a 10, while Adam and Val scored it with 9s, for a total of 28. Next, Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine, who are mentored by Brandon Armstrong, danced a Foxtrot to “We’re All In This Together.” Adam gave the dance a perfect 10, while Mandy and Val gave it 9s, giving Ariana a total of 28 for her Semifinals dance.

Following their individual dances, the teams paired off for DUO dances! Miles and Mackenzie went first with a Samba/Jazz combination to “Party in the USA.” They earned a perfect score for their routine! Meanwhile, Ariana and Sky did a Foxtrot/Jive combo, which got a 10 from Val and 9s from Mandy and Adam for a total of 28.

At the end of the episode, hosts Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz made an exciting announcement — no one would be going home this week! Yep, all FOUR teams are heading to next week’s Finals, and after these amazing performances, it’s sure going to be good!