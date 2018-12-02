Chanel West Coast Flaunts Cleavage & Abs In Plunging Leopard Crop Top – See Sexy Look

Meow! The model, rapper, and actress is showing off her hot body with this latest look, and we love it! Click to see it below!

Chanel West Coast, 30, is looking purr-fect in a new Instagram snap! (Sorry, I had to.) “Classy vibes at @thegaloremag dinner party last night,” she wrote next to the post, which she share on Dec. 1. She flaunted her assets in a two-piece leopard look, showing off some cleavage and her toned stomach. She rocked red nails and her dark hair was styled in a very retro updo, with glam waves, and massive volume.

She looked so pretty! Her makeup was absolutely beautiful. She rocked a defined, winged cat eye, and very contoured face makeup, allowing her cheekbones to pop. Her brows were bold and precise, and her lips were flirty, covered in a pink gloss. We’re totally digging this retro, old Hollywood-inspired look on her!

Leopard is totally trendy again — everyone from Kylie Jenner to Jennifer Lopez has worn the spotted print this year. It’s a classic look that will continue to be stylish year after year! Plus, it’s totally sexy! Especially when you pair it with pops of red, like she did with her nails. See her look below:

Chanel’s Instagram has been complete fire lately! She loves showing off her skimpy and sexy looks, her curvy body, as well as her many colorful wigs and beauty looks. Keep it coming, Chanel — your over 3 million followers love it!