Happy Birthday, Britney Spears: 15 Times The Singer Has Flaunted Her Insane Abs

Happy birthday to the one and only Britney Spears! The beloved pop star turns 37 on Dec. 2. She’s not just a goddess on stage, she’s one in the gym as well! See her most ab-tastic photos!

Britney Spears is the ab queen! There’s *ab*solutely no doubt about it! The singer, who turns 37 on Dec. 2, is all about rocking ab-baring outfits, including workout gear and bikinis. Britney works hard in the gym, no wonder she wants to show off those amazing abs!

The singer loves to flaunt her abs in hot mirror selfies after the gym. Britney slays all day, every day. She’s even shared how to get her incredibly toned tummy on Instagram with quick workout videos. During her stage performances, she turns up the heat in a number of sexy ab-baring looks. Britney has the best stage wardrobe! She’s just signed on for another Las Vegas residency, so you can see her wow on stage well into 2019. We are truly so lucky!

“I don’t mind working out,” she told Women’s Health in a 2015 interview. “I’m at my best when I’m busy. If I don’t work out [in a gym], I’m either swimming laps, or I’m doing yoga.” She also noted, “I like my workouts to be effective in a short amount of time. I start with 20 minutes of intense cardio — usually running — move on to light free weights, body-weight exercises such as push-ups, squats and sit-ups, then finish it off with a stretch.” Take notes, everyone!

Her hard work in the gym is clearly paying off. Britney has never looked better, and she’s never been more confident. Take a look at more Britney’s most ab-tastic photos in our gallery above! Oh, and one more thing: happy birthday, Britney! Keep slaying on stage, in the gym, on Instagram, and everywhere else!