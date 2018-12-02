Ben Affleck Takes His Kids & Mom To Get A Christmas Tree For The Holidays — See Pics

Ben Affleck & his fam are getting into the holiday spirit! See the adorable pics of them picking out a Christmas tree together.

As Christmas fast approaches, Ben Affleck, 46, is ready to get festive. The actor took a break from filming his new movie, Torrance, to spend a little quality holiday time with his family! The star was spotted out in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, with daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina 9, as well as his son Samuel, 6. The occasion? The family was headed to pick out their Christmas tree! They all had big smiles on their faces as they embarked on a trip to pick out the perfect evergreen! Ben’s mom, Christine Anne Boldt was in tow too, and it was truly a family affair!

The actor kept it casual for his day out with the fam, donning a pair of brown khakis, which he paired with a navy blue drawstring sweatshirt. Little Seraphina was pretty in pink, with a pastel top which she wore with a pair of leggings. Older sis violent dressed it down for the day out as well, in a pair of blue jeans, and a simple gray top, and the whole fam was looking picture perfect!

Ben is all about that family time during the holiday season. The actor also spent Thanksgiving with his kids, as well as his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The former couple reportedly got together in Montana just weeks after finalizing their divorce according to PEOPLE. In insider at the outlet revealed that the family spent the holiday together and it was “long planned.” “They always celebrate big holidays together as a family,” the source said. “The family all spent Thanksgiving together and they all cooked,” another friend of the couple told the outlet. These two have co-parenting down to a science!

It’s great to see Ben looking so happy and healthy as he enjoys some fresh fall air with his fam! After a 40-day stint in rehab, he is clearly 100% focused on being the best dad he can be. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment,” Ben said, back in October. “It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”