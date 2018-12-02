Ariana Grande Covers Up Another Pete Davidson Tattoo With A Shout-Out To Pete Davidson’s Dog

Ariana Grande has replaced yet another one of her tattoos of Pete Davidson! Check out her new ink inspired by Mac Miller’s dog, Myron, here!

Another day, another inked memento of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s former love has been erased. While the former couple have slowly been altering the tattoos they get of one another since their split over the last several weeks, Ariana just recently replaced her tattoo of Pete’s dad’s FDNY badge number. Taking to her Instagram story, Ariana displayed her new ink: the name of Mac Miller‘s dog, Myron, who is now Ariana’s dog. While showing off her ankle tat, Ariana told her fans, “Look at my Myron. Guys, look. How cool, right?” Check out her new tattoo in the video below!

We reported earlier how Ariana posted a hilarious throwback to her 2014 Victoria’s Secret Show performance, which was where she was struck in the face by an Angel’s wings. However, in the photo she shared, Ariana just looks askance at the camera, while Ed Sheeran and Alessandra Ambrosio pose for a picture together. Along with the pic, Ariana wrote, “four years ago today. this is how my whole life feels.”

Ariana recently had to defend herself after a fan unfairly claimed that she was milking Mac Miller‘s death. “some of the sh*t i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick,” she tweeted. “everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period,” another one of her posts read.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Ariana. In the meantime, check out all of her recent photos in our gallery above.