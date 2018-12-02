Are Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Feuding? The Reason Prince Harry & Meghan Are Moving

Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton are still ‘good friends!’ A source close to Meghan & Prince Harry told HL EXCLUSIVELY why their move away from Kensington Palace isn’t due to a feud!



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be leaving Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage in 2019, but despite rampant rumors, their move away from the royal residence is not due to any sort of rift between Meghan and Kate Middleton. A source close to Prince Harry and Meghan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kate and Meghan are as close as ever. “There really is no truth at all to reports that Meghan and Kate are feuding, in fact they remain incredibly good friends and Kate is still a constant source of support and advice for Meghan,” our source told us. “The main reason Harry and Meghan want to move out of Kensington Palace is because they really want to enjoy a little more privacy once the baby arrives. Neither of them is keen on the baby being permanently in the spotlight, and living in the center of London makes that kind of inevitable really.”

When it comes down to it, the countryside is the perfect place to start their family. “Harry and Meghan think it will be lovely to raise their family in the countryside, and to try and allow their son or daughter, and any future siblings, to have as normal a childhood as possible given who they are,” our source went on to say. “They’re really excited to move and can not wait to get out of the capital. There is also a financial incentive to move from Kensington, as their apartment needs significant renovation work done and that’s going to be extremely costly.”

On top of that, the move is far more frugal for them, too! “Harry is extremely aware of not wasting tax payers’ money on things such as home renovations, so he would rather move outside of London, save the public money, and allow himself and Meghan more privacy at the same time,” our source added. “It’s really as simple as that, and has nothing to do with anybody arguing or feuding.”