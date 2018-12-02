Anderson .Paak surprised fans by bringing Kendrick Lamar for his ‘SNL’ performance of ‘Tints’! Watch the two bring the heat right here!

Well, that was a surprise! We knew that Anderson .Paak would bring down the house as musical guest for this week’s SNL, but we didn’t expect to bring his own guest. That’s right, while Anderson was performing his hit song “Tints,” all while playing the drums, he was accompanied on stage by none other than Kendrick Lamar. Seriously, THE Kendrick Lamar. Needless to say, the two of them knocked it out of the park, providing one of the best performances from this entire 44th season. Watch their epic rendition below!

