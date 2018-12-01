Tiffany Trump ‘Completely Falling’ For New Boyfriend Michael Boulos: ‘She Really Likes Him’

Things are heating up between Tiffany Trump and her rich new boyfriend, Michael Boulous, as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned Donald Trump’s daughter is ‘completely smitten’ with her new bae!

Assuming President Donald Trump, 73, finishes his first term in office, is there a chance we might have a White House wedding? Possibly! Donald’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, 25, has struck up a new romance with Michael Boulos, a wealthy scion who grew up in Nigeria (one of the African nations Tiffany’s father called a “sh*thole” in January). Despite being from two different parts of the world, it seems Tiffany might have found the one. “Tiffany definitely wants to take things slow with Michael,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “but she really likes him a lot and sees long-term potential in this relationship.”

“Tiffany is finding herself completely falling for Michael, but she’s a very independent, rational woman, and is focused on not rushing into things too quickly,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “But Michael treats Tiffany like a princess and she’s finding it hard not to feel completely smitten over him.” Tiffany reportedly met Michael while partying with Lindsay Lohan in Mykonos, Greece this summer. Obviously, Michael was more than just a summer fling for Tiffany. She reportedly introduced him to her family over this past Thanksgiving! “Tiffany felt nervous about introducing Michael to her family because she knows that’s a huge step in their relationship,” the source added.”

However, Tiffany “felt the time was right and it meant so much to her to get the approval from her family,” says the insider. Considering Michael’s background and the Trump family’s interests, it’s hard to see how he wouldn’t be a hit amongst Donald, Ivanka and the rest of the fam. Michael’s own family – which is of Lebanese origin — owns “a multibillion-dollar conglomerate that trades in vehicles, equipment, retail, and construction. Michael, who attended an elite international school in Nigeria, is now located in London. So, why did Tiffany felt the pressure to keep her new relationship on the DL?

“Tiffany loves spending time with Michael,” the source says, “but she’s gone out of her way to keep their dating life under wraps after going through such a public breakup earlier this year.” Tiffany and her boyfriend of two years, Ross Mechanic, called it quits in the fall of 2017, but the news broke around spring 2018. “Tiffany wasn’t sure if she would ever get over Ross at the time, but she’s completely moved on and only has eyes for Michael.”