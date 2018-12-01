Bella Hadid, Emily Blunt & More Stars Stunning In Sequined Crop Tops Perfect For The Holidays

Sequins are super in this season! See how to style glittery crop tops for the holidays with these sexy celeb looks!

Sequined looks are great for the holiday season, but if you’re thinking of interesting ways to incorporate them into your wardrobe, look no further. Celebrities like Emily Blunt, Bella Hadid, and Nicki Minaj have been rocking sequins on crop tops a lot lately, and we think this trend will be perfect throughout the next month’s festivities.

Blunt, who regularly wows us with her stellar style choices, was dressed to impress when she attended the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 18 with husband John Krasinski. The Mary Poppins Returns star stunned in an intricate gold crop top and maxi skirt set by Dundas. From the detailed beading to the all-over sequin design, this look was practically made for a swanky New Year’s Eve party.

Blunt was glowing in it – not only because of the shiny fabric, but also because of her perfectly dewy makeup look that consisted of highlighter, contour and a bronze smokey eye. The actress pulled her hair back into a braided bun, keeping a few spare pieces loose to frame her face.

This trend is clearly not going anywhere anytime soon, either. It’ll likely continue into the new year, so might as well invest in some sequin crop tops now! Seriously, the glittery tops were all over the Spring/Summer 2019 runways during fashion month in September. Hadid rocked a particularly gorgeous one at the Roberto Cavalli show in Milan on Sept. 22.

She modeled a long-sleeved silver shirt with metallic shorts and matching ankle booties. If you swap out the shorts for wide-leg pants or a nice skirt, this top would definitely shine at whatever holiday festivities you end up at. Need more holiday style inspo? Then get clicking through the gallery above!