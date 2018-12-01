Sarah Hyland Flaunts Her Bare Butt In Naked Skinny-Dipping Pic From Her Vacation

Sarah Hyland shared a pic of herself skinny-dipping on Instagram! See the photo in which she flaunts her bare butt here!

Suns out, buns out! In addition to sharing a pic of her stunning orange bikini from her most recent birthday trip with boyfriend Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland shared a more salacious photo with her followers — one of her skinny-dipping. In addition to showing off her bare butt on Instagram, the Modern Family star wrote in the caption, “Skinny dipping over the ocean. This is 28. Already missing @Batubvi 📷: @wellsadams.” Check out the sexy poolside pic below!

We reported earlier how an engagement between Sarah and Wells might not be far off. “Its a foregone conclusion that engagement is near and something they are very much looking forward to but she would like to get married after Modern Family ends because she wants to have her entire focus on the wedding without the emotions of the show she grew up on ending,” a source close to Sarah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Their relationship is very strong, very loving and there isn’t any problems. So their focus on continuing that is very important. Things just really work with them, so everything that is happening in their relationship has happened naturally and they are looking forward to ride that wave. They are very very happy!”

Recently, Wells proved that he was the perfect boyfriend with his sweet message to Sarah on her birthday before their trip. In addition to posting three sweet pics of Sarah on Instagram, Wells wrote, “It’s that can’t-eat, can’t-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of stuff. Happy birthday @sarahhyland! You’re perfect and I love you most. Now pack your bags, cus baby, we’re jumping on a plane and heading down to the islands tomorrow.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Sarah. In the meantime, check out her most recent pics in our gallery above.