‘Modern Family’s Nolan Gould Reveals Who He Thinks Will Get Married 1st: Ariel Winter Or Sarah Hyland?

Will Ariel Winter or Sarah Hyland walk down the aisle first? Their ‘Modern Family’ co-star, Nolan Gould, shared his prediction with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and our sources agree!

Are those wedding bells Nolan Gould‘s hearing? The Modern Family star, 20, dished on his co-stars, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winters‘, relationships during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Nov. 30. Obviously, both Sarah and Ariel have been dating their respective boyfriends, Wells Adams and Levi Meaden, for quite some time, so we had to ask Nolan who he thinks will get married first, and he had quite the prediction! “If I had to guess, I would say — this is probably going to go viral — I would say Sarah. She’s just a little older and she’s just at that place in her life. Not that Ariel isn’t. She’s super happy and super mature, but I think Sarah may be a little bit older to make those decisions,” he revealed before adding, “I know [she and Wells are] really happy. I’ve known her for 10 years — It’s been a while since I’ve seen her like this. Yeah, it would be awesome. They can go start a modern family of their own!”

Interestingly, our sources agree! HollywoodLife recently learned — EXCLUSIVELY — that friends are convinced the Bachelor In Paradise star, 34, and his lady love, 28, will be getting engaged soon! “Sarah and Wells have the most amazing relationship, it’s the healthiest and most nurturing one she’s ever had, and Wells is such a supportive and loving boyfriend,” a source close to Sarah told us. “For the first time in her life Sarah can actually envision herself settling down and getting married. Sarah can even see herself starting a family with Wells.”

“Sometimes she really can’t believe she’s met somebody so beautiful and loving, and it’s only since she started truly loving herself that she’s been able to accept somebody like Wells into her life. Sarah and Wells have discussed the issue of marriage, it’s definitely on the cards at some point in the future, and all their friends are betting on a proposal happening before the end of next year,” our source continued.

So it sounds like Nolan many be onto something! And if he, and our sources, are correct, could we please get an invite? Sarah and Wells’ wedding would be so fun!

Sarah and Wells have been dating for a little over a year now, and Sarah, 20, and actor Levi, 31, have been dating for two!