Saint West & Reign Disick Celebrate Their Birthdays With Joint Tarzan-Themed Party

We’re so jealous of Saint West and Reign Disick after seeing pics and videos from their joint Tarzan-themed birthday party! Want to know why we’re so envious? See it all, here!

Can Kim and Kourtney Kardashian adopt us ASAP? They proved their the coolest moms ever (sorry, Kris Jenner) by throwing their boys — Saint West and Reign Disick — an epic joint Tarzan-themed birthday party on Dec. 1 and the decorations were out of control! Actually, everything about the party was pretty spectacular. Even the food! Both Saint and Reign celebrate birthdays in December — Saint turns 3 on the 5th, while Reign turns 4 on the 14th — so Kim and Kourtney must have decided it’d be a good idea to throw a joint birthday party for the boys, and we’re so glad they did. Because now, we can enjoy the amazing pics and videos that the Kardashians have been sharing on social media.

Not only did Kim transform her mega mansion into a rainforest, but the boys also got their own individual cakes. And all the snacks were Tarzan-themed, of course. North also showed up to the party in a shimmery green outfit, which Reign thought looked super “cool”. And no, we’re not kidding. As soon as she showed up, Kim caught him on camera saying, “North, you look cool!” So cute.

And just so Penelope, who seemed to be wearing an animal-printed outfit, didn’t feel left out, Scott Disick told his daughter, “P, you look beautiful.” And Kim agreed, as she repeated Scott and said the same. Kim also revealed that the kids picked out their own outfits. They must be learning a thing or two from their mommies because they all looked amazing!

