Reese Witherspoon Loves Ariana Grande’s ‘Bend & Snap’ In ‘Thank U, Next’ Video: She ‘Nailed It’

This is the best news ever! Reese Witherspoon gave Ariana Grande’s ‘bend and snap’ her seal of approval after watching the singer’s new ‘Thank U, Next’ video. See her tweets, here!

Ariana Grande‘s “Thank U, Next” video paid homage to many of Hollywood’s biggest teen romantic comedies, including Mean Girls, Bring It On, and Legally Blonde. However, one scene was altered to avoid any potential legal ramifications. Ariana, 25, explained the change to Reese Witherspoon on Twitter after the Oscar winner raved about Grande’s inclusion of Elle Woods’ iconic Bend and Snap routine. “Can we please talk about @ArianaGrande’s Bend and Snap?! 10/10 nailed it! #thankunext,” the 42-year-old actress tweeted. Ariana then retweeted it and revealed the change that needed to be made before her video was released. “Omg we tried to put our own twist on it so legal wouldn’t come for us but THANK U. this is the biggest honor. love u more than words,” Ariana said.

Either way, Reese seems to be a fan! For example, on top of her initial tweet, she posted even more love for the video. When one fan tweeted, “Ariana Grande and Jennifer Coolidge doing the bend and snap has given me the energy to live for at least another year,” Reese responded with “A lifetime” and a crying emoji! Same, girl. Same.

Jennifer Garner also seems to love the video. After noticing Ariana paid homage to 13 Going On 30, Jennifer took to social media. “Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day,” the actress wrote on Instagram, alongside the 13 Going on 30-inspired clip from the video. “@arianagrande you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl. #thankunext.” Aww! So cute, right?

ariana doing the bend and snap pic.twitter.com/6EHEfmEkaY — thea (@theaaimogene) December 1, 2018

Can we please talk about @ArianaGrande's Bend and Snap?! 10/10 nailed it! 💖🙌🏼 #thankunext — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) November 30, 2018

Check out the cool Bend and Snap routine in the clip above, and then watch the full video at the top of this post! Thank U, Next.