Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Cuddle On New ‘Vogue’ Cover After Getting Married In India

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just dethrone Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as ‘Vogue’s most gorgeous cover couple ever?! See the newlyweds’ cute new shots here!

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26, are newlyweds! But they’re also the stars of Vogue‘s first digital cover, which was something the magazine thought was a perfect way to commemorate such a momentous occasion. The gorgeous cover features two scenes — one photographed by Annie Leibovitz and another shot by Steven Brahms. While Annie photographed the couple in a “dreamy pastoral setting,” Steven captured the newlyweds in motion (aka a GIF), as they held hands before leaning in for a passionate kiss. See both shots below!

This reveal comes just moments after it was announced that Nick and Priyanka had tied the knot at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on Dec. 1. Their wedding festivities kicked off on Wednesday, Nov. 28, and will continue through tomorrow, Dec. 2. For Nick and Priyanka, it was important for their wedding to represent both of their cultures, which Priyanka described to Vogue as “an incredible coming-together of two really ancient cultures and religions.” Their Christian wedding, during which Priyanka wore a custom dress by Ralph Lauren, was held on Saturday, and was officiated by Nick’s dad. Meanwhile, their Hindu ceremony will take place on Sunday. “People will need vacations after this wedding,” Priyanka joked to the magazine.

Nick and Priyanka’s romance started when they attended the 2017 Met Gala in New York City together. They had been flirting over text for quite some time before the event. Just a year later, Nick and his brothers closed down a Tiffany & Co. store in London so he could pick out the perfect ring to propose to Priyanka with! And that’s exactly what he did, just a few minutes after celebrating her birthday with her in Crete in July. Now, they’re Mr. and Mrs. Nick Jonas! See wedding photos in our gallery above.

Congrats to the happy couple!