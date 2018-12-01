See Pics
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Cuddle On New ‘Vogue’ Cover After Getting Married In India

Courtesy of VOGUE
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Arrive Ahead Of Wedding Via Private Jet Pictured: Nick Jonas,Priyanka Chopra Ref: SPL5045371 281118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
The happy couple recently began their wedding celebrations with a traditional Puja ceremony in Priyanka?s Mumbai home on Wednesday, 28th November. Both the Bride and Groom opted for traditional Indian outfits for the pre-wedding ceremony, honouring the Brides cultural roots. Nick wore a Pink Kurta while Priyanka stunned in a heavily embellished light blue suit. The couple were joined by family and friends including Nick?s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The couple will soon head to Jodhpur where they will continue the celebrations and are set to marry at the Umaid Bhawan Palace on Saturday, 2nd December, 2018. Pictured: Priyanka Chopra,Nick Jonas Ref: SPL5045354 281118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, center and musician Nick Jonas, left, arrive at the airport in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India, Thursday, Nov.29, 2018. The couple who in August announced on their respective Instagram accounts that they are engaged are reportedly here for their wedding People Chopra Jonas, Jodhpur, India - 29 Nov 2018
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, center right and musician Nick Jonas, center left, arrive at the airport in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India, Thursday, Nov.29, 2018. The couple who in August announced on their respective Instagram accounts that they are engaged are reportedly here for their wedding People Chopra Jonas, Jodhpur, India - 29 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just dethrone Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as ‘Vogue’s most gorgeous cover couple ever?! See the newlyweds’ cute new shots here!

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26, are newlyweds! But they’re also the stars of Vogue‘s first digital cover, which was something the magazine thought was a perfect way to commemorate such a momentous occasion. The gorgeous cover features two scenes — one photographed by Annie Leibovitz and another shot by Steven Brahms. While Annie photographed the couple in a “dreamy pastoral setting,” Steven captured the newlyweds in motion (aka a GIF), as they held hands before leaning in for a passionate kiss. See both shots below!

This reveal comes just moments after it was announced that Nick and Priyanka had tied the knot at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on Dec. 1. Their wedding festivities kicked off on Wednesday, Nov. 28, and will continue through tomorrow, Dec. 2. For Nick and Priyanka, it was important for their wedding to represent both of their cultures, which Priyanka described to Vogue as “an incredible coming-together of two really ancient cultures and religions.” Their Christian wedding, during which Priyanka wore a custom dress by Ralph Lauren, was held on Saturday, and was officiated by Nick’s dad. Meanwhile, their Hindu ceremony will take place on Sunday. “People will need vacations after this wedding,” Priyanka joked to the magazine.

Nick and Priyanka’s romance started when they attended the 2017 Met Gala in New York City together. They had been flirting over text for quite some time before the event. Just a year later, Nick and his brothers closed down a Tiffany & Co. store in London so he could pick out the perfect ring to propose to Priyanka with! And that’s exactly what he did, just a few minutes after celebrating her birthday with her in Crete in July. Now, they’re Mr. and Mrs. Nick Jonas! See wedding photos in our gallery above.

Congrats to the happy couple!