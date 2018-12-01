Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Bright Multi-Colored Dress For Her & Nick Jonas’ Mehendi Ceremony

Congratulations! Before Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot, the two celebrated their love with a traditional Mehendi ceremony that saw Priyanka dress in a glamorous Khosla Jani gown!

“One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Priyanka Chopra, 36, wrote on Dec. 1 while sharing pictures from her Mehendi ceremony with Nick Jonas, 26, taking place ahead of their wedding. Both she and Nick were dressed in outfits designed by Khosla Jani, pioneers of India’s high fashion industry. Priyanka was wearing a 48- multipaneled organdy sherwani embellished in silk detailing, while Nick donned a pale pistachio green/aqua Banarasi cotton Bakhiya kurta, embellished in finest threadwork embroidery in various stitches.

In addition to designing Priyanka’s elaborate and elegant Mehendi gown, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla were also the creative directors, planners, and designers for the entire wedding itself. Judging by Priyanka’s giant smile and how good Nick, 26, looked in the photos of the event, they obviously made the right pick!

“And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing,” Priyanka said in her Instagram post. “An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

A Mehendi Ceremony, according to IndianHoliday.com, is celebrated by the bride’s family. It’s an “amusing ritual observance that derives its origin from the Traditional Indian customs. In this ceremony, Mehendi is put in the hands and feet of the bride, in beautiful and intricate designs, especially done with the help of an expert. Mehendi mainly consists of henna paste. It signifies love in a marriage and it is highly auspicious if the bride is able to retain her Mehendi for a longer time since this indicates more love from her husband. The Mehendi Ceremony is accompanied with great merriment and dancing… Held before a couple of days before marriage, this function is lit up by the colorful dresses, vibrant music, enthusiastic dance and pulsating instrumentals that make it all the more charming.”

The new Mr. and Mrs. Chopra-Jonas tied the knot on Dec. 1 in the first of two wedding ceremonies. Nick and Priyanka will wed for a second time on Dec. 2 in a traditional Indian ceremony. Guests have been reportedly asked to wear formal pink, orange and purple to the ceremony but not red, as it is possible that Priyanka will wear a red look for her second marriage. You wouldn’t want to try to upstage the bride on her wedding day, right? Well, if she’s wearing Khosla Jani, it would be near impossible to look better than her.

Congratulations to Nick and Priyanka!