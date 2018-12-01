15 Cutest Photos Of Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra To Celebrate Their Wedding Day

The celebrity wedding of the year is finally here! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are getting married, so we’re celebrating with their cutest photos — so far!

Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra’s whirlwind romance is headed to the altar! The couple, who got engaged in Aug. 2018, will tie the knot in an epic and lavish wedding in India on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. Even though they haven’t been dating or engaged that long, they’ve already had so many cute moments together.

Since going public with their romance, Nick and Priyanka, 36, haven’t been shy about their feelings for one another. They are head over heels in love, and they want everyone to know it. Nick and Priyanka have posted the most romantic Instagram photos. On Nick’s birthday in Sept. 2018, Priyanka posted the sweetest photo of her and Nick nuzzling each other. When he traveled to India to be with her, Priyanka shared an intimate photo and wrote, “Welcome home, baby.”

Nothing beats when they got engaged. When you know, you just know. Nick shut down a Tiffany & Co. to pick out the perfect $200,000 engagement ring for Priyanka. They both posted the most romantic photo of themselves looking lovingly into each other’s eyes when they officially announced their engagement. Nick captioned his Instagam photo, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.” Priyanka wrote, “Taken… With all my heart and soul.”

The gorgeous couple couldn’t keep their hands off one another at the Ralph Lauren show during NYFW in Sept. 2018. The love between them is so evident. Priyanka revealed in an interview with Vogue the moment she knew that she was destined to be with Nick. “I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have,” Nick told Priyanka. They’re truly soulmates! Nick and Priyanka’s wedding will include a Christian and Hindu ceremony. The Nickyanka wedding is going to be the celebrity event of the year! Take a look at their cutest couple moments in our gallery above!