Melania Trump Glad Donald Will Attend George H. W. Bush Funeral After Michelle Obama’s Disses

After Michelle Obama threw some shade at Melania Trump, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s ‘relieved’ Donald Trump will attend George H. W. Bush’s funeral because it’ll prevent an awkward run-in!

When you’re a Trump, you can’t avoid drama – even at a funeral. In the wake of George H. W. Bush’s death, Donald Trump, 72, said that he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, 48, will attend the services for the 41 st president of the United States. “Melania is actually really relieved Donald will be there with her as it will help avoid any embarrassing run-ins with Michelle Obama,” a source close to the FLOTUS EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Michelle, 54, has thrown a little shade at Melania recently – most notable dissing Trump claiming she’s the “most bullied” person in the world – so having Donald between her and the Obamas at Bush’s funeral is allowing Melania to relax.

“Melania always gravitated towards the Obamas previously at functions she attended solo,” the insider added, but since Michelle’s shade, “Melania’s feelings towards both her and Barack [Obama] have cooled considerably.” Though, to be fair to Michelle, what she said about Melania claiming to be “the most bullied person in the world” wasn’t all that bad.

“I can’t,” Michelle said when asked if she could relate to Melania’s comments, per Bustle. “I can’t look around at what’s going on and view myself as — I wrote about the fact that, how I learned not to sort of take myself so seriously in this role was when I would meet military families, and spend time on bases, and I would see the sacrifice that these families would make and the hardships that they would bare because they would have a loved one serving and dying and putting their life at risk. I admired them and it made me feel like, ‘let me not complain out loud about anything that is happening to me.’ “

Michelle did seemingly poke some fun at Melania over reports that she forced out Deputy National Security Advisor Mira Ricardel over some unknown beef, per Daily Beast. When promoting her new book, Becoming, on the Nov. 15 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she was asked how does a First Lady get someone fired. “Why do you ask?” Michelle said with a grin, “We had wonderful people in our administration.”

Donald’s appearance at George H. W. Bush’s funeral comes after he famously didn’t attend (aka he wasn’t invited to) Sen. John McCain’s funeral. He also didn’t attend the funerals for Nancy Reagan in March 2016 and Barbara Bush in April 2018. This is different, as the source tells HollywoodLife.com that “Donald believes it is essential that he pays his full respects to a fellow President. Donald hasn’t attended the funerals of past First Ladies, but that’s pretty standard protocol for a sitting president. It’s a whole different matter when it comes to one of his peers though.”

“Donald and George may have butted heads over the years,” the source adds, “and they definitely didn’t have anything even bordering on a friendly relationship, but Donald believes it’s essential in this situation to act in a stately manner, and therefore he is willing to put their past differences aside.”