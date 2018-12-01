Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Follow In Nick & Priyanka’s Footsteps By Setting A Wedding Date

As Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tie the knot, the question remains: when will Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get married? Their wedding is reportedly happening sooner than we think — so, when is it?

Get ready for another Jonas Brothers destination wedding. In the wake of Nick Jonas, 26, traveling to India to marry Priyanka Chopra, 36, it seems Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 22, are planning their own romantic getaway when they tie the knot. So, when’s the wedding date and where are they getting hitched? Joe and Sophie will wed in France in the summer of 2019, a source confirmed to Us Weekly. So, make sure your passport is in good standing just in case you happen to get a “Save The Date” in the mail.

Rumors of Joe and Sophie marrying in France began on Nov. 24, after life coach Mike Bayer kind of let the cat out of the bag. In a now-deleted Instagram Story clip, Mike revealed a white box etched with gold script that was seemingly an invitation to a wedding. “Sophie and Joe 2019 France,” the box read. Perhaps the box contained a bottle of champagne, since in order for the sparkling wine to be legally called “champagne,” it must come from the Champagne region of France. Either way, corks will be popping in celebration when Joe and Sophia finally say, “I do.”

Joe and Sophie – who got engaged in October 2017 – had a European themed engagement party a month later. The couple “couldn’t have looked happier,” a source told Us, as they celebrated with guests at Italian and French Provençal eatery Mamo in New York City. “Sophie and Joe have been to Mamo before and love the new chef there, Salvatore Marcello,” the source added. “They are big fans of his Italian style.” Perhaps they’ll invite him over to cater their wedding, though finding a five-star chef in France probably isn’t that hard when you’re a world-famous musician and the star of Game of Thrones.

It seems that Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas are racking up the frequent flyer miles, as they joined Nick and Joe in India for the “Jealous” singer’s wedding. Ahead of the wedding, Joe and Sophie were spotted wearing traditional Indian garb while attending Nick and Priyanka’s puja ceremony. Sophie looked amazing in a red and gold outfit, while Joe wore a blue sherwani. While this clothing was picked out of reverence for the religious puja ceremony, it raises a question of whether Joe and Sophie will have a color theme for their wedding. With a reported summer 2019 deadline, they have a few months to figure out all the details.