Jenna Bush Breaks Silence On Grandfather George H.W. Bush’s Death: He ‘Gave Me Everything’

In the wake of her grandfather’s passing, Jenna Bush Hager honored former president George H. W. Bush by remembering his ‘beautiful heart,’ before saying she will ‘miss him desperately.’

“Waking up missing this giant of a man who gave me everything,” Jenna Bush Hager, 37, wrote when captioning a Dec. 1 Instagram picture featuring her with her twin sister, Barbara Bush, 37, and their late grandfather, George H. W. Bush. The 41st president of the United States of America passed away the night before, and Jenna was reeling from the loss of a huge influence on her life. “He taught me and my family about service, family, decency, the power of gentle words and a beautiful heart. I will miss him desperately but so happy he and my Grandmother are back together.”

Jenna’s grandmother, the late Barbara Bush (whom Jenna’s twin is named after) passed away earlier in the year on April 17, 2018. In addition to her loving memorial to her grandfather, Jenna also shared a cartoon depicting her George H. W. reuniting with Barbara and their late daughter, Pauline Robinson “Robin” Bush,.. Sadly, Robin died of leukemia at age 3 in 1953, per E! News. “This brought me such comfort this morning. I had the opportunity to talk with my grandpa about the afterlife. This is what he said: He answered without any hesitation. ‘Yes, I think about it. I used to be afraid. I used to be scared of dying. I used to worry about death. But now in some ways I look forward to it.’ “

“And I started crying. I managed to choke out, ‘Well, why? What do you look forward to?’ And he said, “Well, when I die I’m going to be reunited with these people that I’ve lost.’ And I asked who he hoped to see He replied, ‘I hope I see Robin, and I hope I see [Barbara]. I haven’t yet figured out if it will be Robin as the three-year-old that she was this kind of chubby, vivacious child or if she’ll come as a middle-aged woman, an older woman,” Jenna added.

“And then he said, “I hope she’s the three-year-old.” Robin was the daughter of this giant of a man lost years before to leukemia. The little girl he held tightly, who spoke the phrase I have heard Gampy repeat for my entire life, forever knitting Robin’s voice into the tightly woven fabric of our family: ‘I love you more than tongue can tell.’ “

George H. W Bush passed away on Nov. 30. His longtime spokesman didn’t give a cause of death at the time and said that funeral arrangements are still pending. The former president was admitted to the hospital on April 22, a day after his wife’s funeral, after a severe infection spread to his blood, causing sepsis. Many celebrated Bush’s life and legacy after his passing, including President Barack Obama, who said “America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude.” Current president Donald Trump issued a statement, praising Mr. Bush for ‘setting the bar higher” while thanking him for his service to his country.