George H.W. Bush Dead — See The Former President’s Incredible Life In Pictures

America is going through a rough patch. Former President George H.W. Bush sadly died on Nov. 30 — only seven months after the death of his beloved wife, Barbara Bush. But instead of focusing on that tragedy, let’s remember his amazing life, both in office and out. George lived a live full of excitement and adventure, both inside the White House and out. Despite using a motorized scooter or a wheelchair to get around, George celebrated his 90th birthday like a real daredevil — by making a tandem parachute jump! And for his 92nd birthday, George organized a fishing trip for 40 wounded warriors and let them use his speedboat. If we had to pick our favorite thing about George, it’s that he reportedly voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Election. But if you think that’s impressive, just wait until you hear how we served our country as President from 1989 – 1993.

Before occupying the Oval Office, George served as 43rd Vice President under Ronald Reagan. Picking up the pieces after Ronald’s reign wasn’t easy, considering America was stuck in an economical recession, but he did his best. Foreign policies also improved under George’s watch. The Berlin Wall fell in 1989 and the Soviet Union dissolved two years later. Not bad for just 4 years! It was then that Bill Clinton moved into the White House.

George’s family didn’t say how the former President died, but they did release the statement seen below. And as we’ve reported before, President Bush was admitted to the hospital on April 22, one day after burying his wife of 73 years. According to the family spokesperson, he was taken to the intensive care unit at a local Houston hospital after a severe infection spread to his blood, causing sepsis. He had improved, but ultimately passed away earlier this evening.

Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the passing of the 41st President of the United States of America this evening at 10:10pm CT at the age of 94.

George lives on in the hearts of his six children, including 43rd US President George W. Bush and Florida governor Jeb Bush.