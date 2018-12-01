George H.W. Bush: George W. Bush, Barack Obama & More Mourn The 41st President

As news of George H.W. Bush’s passing spreads, his fellow politicians and friends are sending their heartfelt condolences and kind words in memory of our nation’s 41st US president.

George H.W. Bush may be gone, but the imprint he left on America’s politics will keep him alive in history books for centuries to come. His fellow politicians know that. Family, friends and colleagues from his son George W. Bush to former President Barack Obama to former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger quickly headed to social media to express their sadness over his death. The news broke late in the evening of Friday, Nov. 30 that the president had passed at 10:10 CST that night at the age of 94. His death came seven months after he lost his beloved wife of 73 years Barbara Bush in April. The president’s health had been declining in recent years, but the passing of Barbara seemed to break his heart.

His son, our 43rd President George W. Bush released a statement on behalf of himself and his siblings that “George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for.” Former President and friend Barack Obama tweeted “America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example,” along with a more lengthly message. The White House released a statement on President Donald Trump‘s behalf that praised Mr. Bush for ‘setting the bar higher” as well as his devotion to both the nation and his family.

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the first politicians to issue a statement, saying ” Today, we’ve lost a great hero. George Bush was an inspiration to all Americans and we will miss him dearly. From the day he first put on his U.S. Navy flight suit and took off into the unknown, he always put his country first. He took on many jobs throughout his long career, and all shared one distinct trait: public service. His greatest legacy is that pure American spirit, that commitment to selflessness that drove him until the very end.”

Former Obama senior advisor David Axelrod tweeted, “George H.W. Bush was a good man who served his country with honor, courage, humility and good cheer. RIP.” President Obama was a great admirer of President Bush and visited with him three days before his passing, possibly getting a heads up that the end was near. Bush’s spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted on Nov. 27 that “President @GeorgeHWBush was very pleased to receive President @BarackObama this afternoon during his visit to #Houston. The two had a very pleasant and private visit at the Bush residence, where they rekindled what was already a very warm friendship.”

Microsoft CEO Tim Cook tweeted “We have lost a great American. Service defined President George H.W. Bush and he taught all of us about leadership, sacrifice and decency. We send our deepest sympathies to the Bush family.” Talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres wrote “I will never forget George H.W. Bush and President Clinton meeting me in my old hometown of New Orleans to show support and raise money after Hurricane Katrina. I send my love to his family tonight.

The former president was hospitalized in January 2017, alongside his late wife, Barbara for “acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.” They both recovered, but he was rushed to the hospital again later that year. Mrs. Bush died in April 18 after her family revealed she was in failing health. She declined further medical intervention and instead, wanted to focus on comfort care.

President Bush was hospitalized near his home in Houston with a blood infection shortly after Barbara’s passing. He was later released and headed to the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine the following month but was hospitalized again due to low blood pressure and fatigue. His health didn’t seem to improve after losing Barbara, the matriarch of their proud family and the love of his life.