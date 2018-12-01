Eminem took a slight dig at Justin Bieber in his latest freestyle ‘Kick Off’! Watch the whole new rap right here!

If you haven’t watched Eminem‘s epic 10-minute freestyle “Kick Off”, do so now. As per usual, the rapping wordsmith manages to spit improvised verses out at a lightning-fast pace while filling his verses with double entendres, complex references, and — you guessed it — occasional disses. One such diss was aimed briefly at Justin Bieber. At one point in the song, Eminem raps, “Justin Bieber in a Catholic school / Selling dust and reefer when your back is to him.” At this point, earning yourself a diss in an Eminem song is a rite of passage, so we’re sure Bieber isn’t too fazed. Watch the whole rap below!

Speaking of Justin, we reported earlier how after teasing some new music might be on the horizon, he’s back in the studio, and it’s all thanks to Hailey Bieber. “Justin was not kidding when he joked about new music coming on the way sooner than you think,” a source close to Justin told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin spent the afternoon at recording at a studio in Hollywood today. Thanks to Hailey’s love and support, Justin is feeling better, happy, stable, creative and excited about creating new music again. He can’t wait to drop new music and have a huge 2019 with his new bride by his side the whole way.”

And in addition to new music, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities to expect a child on the way for Justin. Hailey recently sat down with Vogue Arabia and teased about adding to her family with Justin. “I love kids, and I can’t wait to have my own,” she told the outlet. “I would say that now, that’s a closer reality.”

