Cardi B left very little to the imagination when she putt her butt on full display during a performance at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Nov. 30.

Cardi B, 26, delivered a show-stopping performance at the 2018 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Nov. 30, and while doing so, she completely flashed her Kardashian-sized butt to the crowd! Wearing a revealing gold fringed outfit that included a crop top and sexy skirt, Cardi performed a medley of her hits, but the crowd’s favorite moment had to be when she turned around and started shaking her butt from side to side in a super fast motion. And because she was only wearing a tiny fringed skirt that flew up while she was twerking, her bare cheeks quickly became the main attraction of her set. Want to see? Watch the video and see a pic below!

After Cardi B was done shaking her butt and flashing it to the crowd, she was joined on stage by none other than her adorable husband, Offset. While showing off her incredible body after giving birth to baby girl Kulture in July, with her hot abs on display in the gold crop top, Offset leaned in for a kiss. He also took a moment to wrap his arms around her and rest his hands on her butt! Clearly, he must have liked her cheeky display just moments before he walked out to join her. SEE MORE PICS HERE!

Cardi B and Offset joined a star-studded lineup that included Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, and more. This show also comes after Nicki Minaj reignited her feud with Cardi with the release of her new video, “Good Form”. In the video were two bartenders, Jade and Baddie Gi, who are reportedly planning to sue Cardi for “ordering an attack on them at the strip club where they work” — something she’s vehemently denied doing.

For now, Cardi B seems unfazed by Nicki’s new diss. Take a look at the video of her Jingle Ball performance above to see what we mean!