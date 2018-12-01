Blake Shelton Plays With Gwen Stefani’s Hair While Getting Home Ready For The Holidays

It looks like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are in for a cozy holiday! The two shared a sweet moment of PDA ahead of the Christmas rush, as Blake offered to help ‘fix’ Gwen’s hair! Awww.

“We definitely started around here,” Gwen Stefani, 49, said in a Nov. 30 Instagram story while wearing a pair of green, glittery reindeer antlers. The No Doubt singer’s home was buzzing with Christmas spirit, as she documented all the decorations – “Got one of the trees started.” – while children were going crazy with holiday joy. Just as her version of “Santa Baby” was playing on the radio, a second Christmas tree was delivered, and the coincidence/serendipity sent her running to tell Blake Shelton, 42. While the news didn’t cause The Voice coach to stop eating his lunch(?), he did reach out to play with his sweetheart’s hair in a moment of affection.

Gwen has certainly been in the holiday spirit this season. She and her family joined Blake and his kin on his ranch on Oklahoma, where Chef Shelton decided to introduce a new recipe to everyone: the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Turkey. Yes, the bird that they served to everyone this year was covered in the spicy snack food (though, there was a traditionally roasted turkey for those who wanted something a little more edible.) From the looks of it, it seems Blake was in charge of Thanksgiving and Gwen has taken command of the holiday/Christmas preparations – which makes sense, all things considered.

After all, Gwen was one of the key performers for The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, hitting the stage in a burnt-orange dress (an unusual color for a holiday party, but we’ll go with it.) While singing songs from her 2017 Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, it was as if Gwen was the queen of the season. Plus, she and Blake have a new Christmas song out, “You Make Me Feel Like Christmas,” so it’s almost as if these two have been appointed Mrs. and Mr. Claus this year.

When it comes to Christmas presents, Blake has already gotten what he wants most: the love of his life. He couldn’t help but rave over her when speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of a taping of The Voice. “How gorgeous does she look all the time? It’s unbelievable,” Blake replied. “Right now, wherever she is, she looks gorgeous, whatever she’s doing.” Right now, she’s probably decorating another tree in preparation for the big day.