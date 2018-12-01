Ariel Winter Vs. Sarah Hyland: Which ‘Modern Family’ Star Rules The Red Carpet Best?

‘Modern Family’ co-stars and real-life BFFs, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter, both know how to SLAY on the red carpet. Check out their sexiest looks here!

Not only do Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland kill it on Modern Family together, but they’ve also both perfected their red carpet style over the years. The ladies have basically grown up in front of our eyes on the show, and we’ve seen their real life transformations at major entertainment events as time has gone on. At the SAG Awards in 2017, Ariel looked absolutely stunning in a beaded gold ensemble, which featured a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on display. Meanwhile, Sarah slayed the carpet in her 2017 Emmys dress — a red gown with a cutout that showed her toned stomach. There’s plenty of more great looks in the gallery above, too!

Ariel and Sarah have talked about how their sisterhood on-screen has translated into real life. In fact, when Ariel turned 19, Sarah gushed on Instagram, “Happy 19th birthday to the little sister I always wanted but never had.” Sarah also opened up to People in 2017 about wanting to be a “role model” for Ariel, who’s seven years younger than her. “I like to think we — me, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara — helped her be confident with her body and herself,” Sarah admitted. “I mean, she was 11 years old when I met her. I was 18. I tried to be a good role model for her, and a true older sister for her because she’s such a sweet little girl.”

The 28-year-old has also defended her “little sis” from online trolls in the past. When people started making comments about Ariel’s body in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts, Sarah fired back, “To all the perv commenting on this post? GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS!” Yes, girl!

