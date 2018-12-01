Ariana Grande Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week – See ‘Thank U, Next’ BTS Pics & More

Ariana Grande is the queen of music videos, the queen of thank u, nexting and now she’s our Instagram Queen of the Week! See her latest posts on the social media platform.

Every Saturday, HollywoodLife chooses an Instagram Queen of the Week. While there were a lot of great contenders this time around, we had to say thank u, next to all of them and give the honor to the woman who truly deserves all the love and respect we have to give: Ariana Grande. The 25-year-old singer nearly broke YouTube on Nov. 30 when she dropped her already iconic “Thank U, Next” video – but before the visual even dropped, Ari gave us behind-the-scenes looks at the rom-com influenced video on Instagram.

As you’re likely fully aware by now, Ariana’s latest video was inspired by chick flicks from the early aughts. These films were, of course, Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going On 30, and Legally Blonde. The four-time Grammy nominee kicked off her week of promo by sharing various shots from the Mean Girls portion of her video, revealing that not only would she be playing Rachel McAdams‘ legendary character Regina George, but that her former Victorious cast mate Elizabeth Gillies would be portraying Lindsay Lohan‘s Cady Heron and Jonathan Bennett would be reprising his role as Aaron Samuels.

Later in the week, Ari dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the video shoot, giving us a glimpse of new scenes and additional cameos. Another Victorious alum, Matt Bennett, appeared as Cliff Pantone from Bring It On to mimic the scene in which Cliff and Torrance Shipman brush their teeth together. (Ariana was obviously Torrance.)

We suspect this video would’ve broken the Internet even if Ariana didn’t promote it as extensively as she did on Instagram, but you can’t deny that all the behind-the-scenes looks didn’t get you super hyped up for it. Get clicking through the gallery above to see even more shots from the video! Thank u, next.